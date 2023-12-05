Florida motorist accused of firing at Rhode Island home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
A Florida motorist accused of firing shots at an East Providence home before leading officers on a wild pursuit in Rhode Island last week appeared in court Monday.

More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the black Nissan Armada, and several guns were also found in a backpack discarded along the chase route, according to police.

Law enforcement officials brought more than 100 counts against Joshua Pavao, 43, with a last known address in Kissimmee.

No pleas were entered in court Monday. Bail was at $100,000 with surety, and Pavao was ordered to turn over all of his firearms and his passport.

Pavao lives with a parent in Florida and will be allowed to return to the state only after meeting pre-trial conditions, according to officials.

The court clerk's office did not immediately have the name of an attorney representing Pavao.

During the chase, the suspect crashed into several other vehicles, officials said.

The pursuit ended with Pavao's SUV crashing and spilling bullets and cartridges on a roadway in East Providence, police said. Pavao abandoned his vehicle, fled on foot and was arrested, according to police.

"This was an extremely volatile situation involving a dangerous and unpredictable suspect who put so many of our residents and police officers in harm's way," Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said in a written statement over the weekend.

Charges included 106 counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, eluding an officer and obstructing officers.

