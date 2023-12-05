Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20

A Jupiter family is mourning the loss of their son, a former standout football player at Dwyer High School.

Caden Ingram, 20, died Friday in Tallahassee where he attended Florida State University, his father Ed Ingram confirmed with WPTV on Tuesday.

Ed Ingram is currently in Tallahassee where a vigil was scheduled Tuesday evening for his son.

The family said Caden Ingram's remains will return home to Jupiter on Wednesday. A celebration of life is scheduled on Friday in Jupiter.

Caden Ingram was a recent graduate of Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens.

The family said they are grateful for the more than $36,000 of support donated through a GoFundMe page.

The cause of death has not been officially released.

Dwyer High School principal Corey Brooks sent a Sunday statement to staff, students and parents regarding the "great sadness" of the recent graduate's death.

Brooks said grief counselors will be available on campus for emotional support.

