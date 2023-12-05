Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Jupiter family is mourning the loss of their son, a former standout football player at Dwyer High School.

Caden Ingram, 20, died Friday in Tallahassee where he attended Florida State University, his father Ed Ingram confirmed with WPTV on Tuesday.

Ed Ingram is currently in Tallahassee where a vigil was scheduled Tuesday evening for his son.

The family said Caden Ingram's remains will return home to Jupiter on Wednesday. A celebration of life is scheduled on Friday in Jupiter.

Caden Ingram was a recent graduate of Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens.
Caden Ingram was a recent graduate of Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens.

The family said they are grateful for the more than $36,000 of support donated through a GoFundMe page.

The cause of death has not been officially released.

Dwyer High School principal Corey Brooks sent a Sunday statement to staff, students and parents regarding the "great sadness" of the recent graduate's death.

Brooks said grief counselors will be available on campus for emotional support.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office switches firearms after deputy hurt
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek...
Tyreek Hill says he'll pay salary of student cameraman suspended by NFL
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season

Latest News

Fellow Republicans call for new sheriff to be removed
DeSantis' budget includes millions for property insurance market
DeSantis sets aside $1 million for FSU litigation after playoff snub
Suspect arrested after man's body found lying in road