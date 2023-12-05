Jupiter educator's legacy lives on through the spirit of Christmas

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Family, friends, and co-workers said Edna W. Runner was a community trailblazer who believed the children of west Jupiter deserved an opportunity to live the American Dream.

The tutorial center, which bears her name, has changed the lives of thousands in its 38-year history.

Runner passed away on Nov. 17, one day after her retirement party, but her legacy lives on.

One day at the tutorial center a student stole an item off of her desk. When Mrs. Runner asked why, the child replied they wanted to be able to give his teacher a Christmas gift.

That incident inspired Runner to start the Shop-A-Thon where students worked hard all year to earn gifts to give to teachers, family members and loved ones (and to get a gift for themselves).

Runner's legacy continues, Wednesday, the students at the Edna Runner Tutorial Center will shop for gifts, Thursday volunteers will wrap the gifts, and Friday, Santa will deliver the gifts.

"This was her favorite time of the year she used to light up during Christmas time because she always wanted to people to feel like they were wanted and they were able to give something,” said Travis Conway, Nephew/Executive Director for the Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center

The community can help by donating new unwrapped items by clicking here.

