Martin County driver crashes SUV onto concrete pile

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
A person sustained minor injuries in Martin County on Tuesday after they made some questionable driving decisions, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Northwest Federal Highway and Northwest Windemere Drive near Jensen Beach.

They then made a sudden U-turn and drove the vehicle on top of a pile of concrete.

The driver was taken to the hospital after the wreck.

The sheriff's office reminded drivers to pay attention to the road and please buckle up.

