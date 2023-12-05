McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known McDonald’s character.

CosMc’s is launching in Bolingbrook and is named after a character that’s an alien.

The restaurant’s menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.

Photos of the drive-thru menu show several drink categories like iced teas and lemonades, cold brews and coffees, slushes and Frappes, as well as hot chocolates.

The menu shows food items like all-day breakfast sandwiches and snacks like soft pretzel bites and cookies.

The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of...
The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.(Iman Jalali / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

McDonald’s CEO briefly spoke about the concept in an earnings call over the summer.

In the call, he said the restaurant is “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.”

Further details about CosMc’s are expected during the company’s investor day conference later this week.

McDonald’s also said it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office switches firearms after deputy hurt
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek...
Tyreek Hill says he'll pay salary of student cameraman suspended by NFL
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season

Latest News

Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for his domestic assault trial, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023,...
Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful before alleged assault
The U.S. Capitol is seen, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington. The House has voted to expel...
With George Santos out of Congress, special election to fill his seat is set for February
Fellow Republicans call for new sheriff to be removed
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say