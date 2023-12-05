Suspect arrested after man's body found lying in road
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A suspect faces multiple charges after a man was shot to death and his body left lying on a Lake Worth Beach road last week.
Fredrick Williams was arrested Monday night in the case.
Deputies said they received a call from a resident at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday about a dead man lying in the 900 block of South E Street.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Williams faces charges of first-degree murder, eluding police and resisting an officer.
He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.
Scripps Only Content 2023