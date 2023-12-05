WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order

A javelina stole a Happy Meal that was delivered to the front door of a home in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News/Gray News) - A “hamburglaring” javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order outside a home near Tucson, Arizona.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already gone. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.
Hamburglaring javelina caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in Tucson area.(13 News viewer)

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

DoorDash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal and toy.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Delray Beach welcomes 23rd Art Festival
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek...
Tyreek Hill says he'll pay salary of student cameraman suspended by NFL
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Orlando man sentenced in 15 years in prison in manslaughter of girlfriend

Latest News

Belle Glade man convicted in first-degree murder of man in vehicle in 2020
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
Israel's expanded ground offensive, following the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire, is aimed...
IDF expands ground operations to all of Gaza