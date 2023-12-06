15-year-old charged as adult in death of his friend west of Boca Raton

A 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm as an adult in the death of his 18-year-old friend this past summer in a neighborhood west of Boca Raton.

During his first appearance Wednesday morning, he was ordered held without bond in the Palm Beach County jail. He also was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

The name is being withheld because he is minor.

The teen originally faced a first-degree murder charge in juvenile court.

His arraignment was set for Dec. 14 at 9:01 a.m. before Circuit Court Judge Carolina Cahill Shepherd.

The State Attorney's Office transferred the case to adult court on Nov. 29

The shooting took place Aug. 7 in the suspect's home in 6800 block of Bianchini Circle.

Marsy's Law was invoked by the parents of the victim, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 11:55 a.m. Aug. 7, PBSO received a call from the teen who "who advised in part that he just killed someone that was in his backyard. (Name withheld) thought that someone was breaking into his home and that the person was his friend."

The victim was found unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Later nine fired casings were found on the pool deck and in the pool.

Surveillance video was obtained.

"From the time the victim is seen entering the backyard and is heard saying (suspect name) to the time of the first gunshot is about 5 seconds," according to the police report.

During further investigation there was a disagreement between the two from the previous weekend, according to the arrest report.

The victim was invited to the house and was in a cellular phone communication with the victim leading up to the shooting, which included a text message stating “Waiting on u doe," according to the police report.

"The victim was his best friend and the victim is crazy," according to the police report narrative. He told deputies the victim "has pictures of guns on social media."

