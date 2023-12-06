Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that the 10-year-old girl was found safe.

Authorities believed the girl’s 61-year-old biological father initially left with her in a 2000 Honda Odyssey. Police did not immediately say if the girl’s father was found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office switches firearms after deputy hurt
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek...
Tyreek Hill says he'll pay salary of student cameraman suspended by NFL

Latest News

SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Actors vote to approve deal that ended strike, bringing relief to union leaders and Hollywood
Purrfect rescue: Martin County deputies rescue trapped cat from Stuart Causeway
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say
A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help