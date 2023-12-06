Boynton Beach man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County man will be celebrating the holidays with a much bigger bank account.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Karl Vaudreuil, 43, of Boynton Beach won $1 million from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Vaudreuil purchased his winning ticket from Gateway Shell, located at 2360 North Federal Hwy. in Boynton Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59. However, the odds of winning $1 million is 1-in-1,925,599.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Palm Beach Central HS principal fights to have criminal charge dismissed

Latest News

5 lawsuits filed against Port St. Lucie builder
Panels of 'AIDS Memorial Quilt' on display at FAU
Get Savvy in :60 - A few reasons why should fly out of PBI on your next trip
Get Savvy in :60 - A few reasons why should fly out of PBI on your next trip
Tradition balances small town charm as residents seek big-city amenities