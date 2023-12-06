Panels of 'AIDS Memorial Quilt' on display at FAU

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Created more than 35 years ago at the height of the AIDS pandemic, the "AIDS Memorial Quilt" has become one of the largest community arts projects in existence.

Stitched together are 50,000 individually sewn 3-by-6-foot panels with the names of more than 110,000 people who have died of AIDS.

It will be on display through Dec. 15 at Florida Atlantic's University Galleries. The exhibit features five hand-sewn panels that will be on display for free to the public.

As part of a partnership between the University Galleries and Compass Community Center, a total of 30 panels of the quilt are being distributed around Palm Beach County.

The "AIDS Memorial Quilt" is located in the Schmidt Center Gallery Public Space of the Performing Arts building at 777 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

