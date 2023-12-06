Purrfect rescue: Martin County deputies rescue trapped cat from Stuart Causeway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A cat stuck on the wooden barricades below the Stuart Causeway was rescued by Martin County Sheriff's Office personnel Tuesday.

The feline had made his way onto the causeway, then fell off the bridge and landed on the wooden barricades below, according to a post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Citizens who saw the trapped cat called the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Garret Lott, who spotted the animal clinging to the barricade, was unable to reach it.

Community Operations Lt. Joe Collazo and Animal Services Officer Shannon McGee joined Lott on his boat and successfully brought the animal to safer, higher ground.

"A tip of the hat to all involved for going all out to save this frightened animal!" the MCSO posted.

