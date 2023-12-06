Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in 2024 Pro Bowl voting

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrate Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (not shown) scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

The 2020 first-round draft pick had 59,680 votes as of Wednesday afternoon – 15,585 more than Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Now in his fourth season as Miami's starter, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,457 yards and 24 touchdowns so far in 2023 while helming the NFL's top-ranked offense.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP 5 VOTE-GETTERS

POSITIONNAMETEAMVOTES
QBTua Tagovailoa
Miami
59,680
QBC.J. Stroud
Houston
44,095
RBChristian McCaffrey
San Francisco
43,331
WRTyreek Hill
Miami
39,928
TETravis Kelce
Kansas City
38,720

Also among the top vote-getters for the Pro Bowl is Tagovailoa's teammate and favorite target Tyreek Hill. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver already has 93 receptions for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's on pace to break the NFL's single-season record for receiving yards.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warm up...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warm up before a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami also has the second-most Pro Bowl votes by team behind the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL PRO BOWL MOST VOTES BY TEAM

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. Dallas Cowboys
  4. Baltimore Ravens
  5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Pro Bowl Games will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Feb. 4.

Fans can vote for their favorite Dolphins players to make the Pro Bowl on the NFL's website.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Palm Beach Central HS principal fights to have criminal charge dismissed

Latest News

College Board revises AP Black studies class set to launch in 2024
15-year-old charged as adult in death of his friend west of Boca Raton
Ousted state attorney makes plea for reinstatement
Boynton Beach man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game