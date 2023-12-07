2 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash involving Uber and stolen Mustang

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people, including an Uber driver and passenger, were killed, and three more were seriously injured during a crash in Hillsborough County Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a call for assistance from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about a stolen Ford Mustang they attempted to stop around 10:46 p.m.

FHP said the driver, Leosvany Arias Roman, 22, crashed into an HCSO patrol vehicle before fleeing south on I-275 at a high rate of speed.

A trooper attempted to stop Roman a second time on the Skyway Bridge but the Mustang collided with the FHP vehicle. Roman then allegedly drove south to the top of the bridge, turned around, and hit the FHP vehicle again while heading north in the southbound lanes of I-275.

The Mustang then crashed into a Dodge Caravan operating as an Uber head-on near a northern rest area.

Florida Highway Patrol The Caravan's driver, 33, and one of its passengers, 52, passed away from their injuries. The remaining two passengers, 51 and 24, and Roman suffered serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

The trooper, 27, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

An investigation of the crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 until 6:40 a.m.

Roman is being charged with felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing & eluding involving death, driving while license suspended involving death and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
5 lawsuits filed against builder Port St. Lucie Properties

Latest News

Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson (73) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Dolphins extend offensive lineman Austin Jackson through 2026
Maltz Jupiter Theatre's 20 Christmas trees raising money for nonprofits
Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson makes a catch against Louisville during the first...
FSU's Wilson skipping bowl, will declare for NFL Draft
This afternoon will be a milder day. The winds will shift and we will have an easterly flow,...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 7, 2023