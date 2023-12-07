FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 7, 2023

This afternoon will be a milder day. The winds will shift and we will have an easterly flow, which will bring in some milder ocean air.
By WFLX
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Another chilly start to the day on Thursday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, and even the 40s in spots like Okeechobee, Belle Glade, and Indiantown.

This afternoon will be a milder day. The winds will shift and we will have an easterly flow, which will bring in some milder ocean air.

Highs today in the low to mid 70s. The humidity is low so it’s quite comfortable.

The onshore flow will, however, bring in the occasional cloud from time to time.

As we head into tonight for the first night of Hanukkah, it will be much warmer. Overnight lows upper 50s through the upper 60s.

Friday afternoon will have more clouds around. Could see a spot shower. Otherwise, we’re seasonal with highs in the upper 70s.

For the weekend, we’re back into the 80s. Later in the day on Sunday a cool front approaches. It could bring us some late day showers and thunderstorms.

The front clears Monday morning and we get another round of cooler weather. Highs drop into the 60s and 70s.

