Gators running back Trevor Etienne enters transfer portal

Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) breaks a tackle by LSU safety Ryan Yaites (21) on a...
Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) breaks a tackle by LSU safety Ryan Yaites (21) on a touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who led the Gators with nine touchdowns and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers, entered the transfer portal Thursday.

The younger brother of former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore despite playing behind a shaky offensive line. He also had 172 yards receiving and a score while sharing time with Montrell Johnson.

Etienne and Johnson, a junior who followed coach Billy Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette, have become close friends during their two years in Gainesville. Etienne would like to see both become primary ball carriers so they can improve their NFL draft stock.

"My time as a Gator was an invaluable experience and one that I will cherish for years to come," Etienne said in social media posts announcing his decision.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins a growing list of Florida players who have entered the portal, including pass rusher Princely Umanmielen, receiver Caleb Douglas and defensive linemen Will Norman and Chris McClellan.

