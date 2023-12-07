Humane Society of Treasure Coast seeks help after 26 animals taken in arrest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Humane Society of Treasure Coast is seeking financial assistance to care for animals after the arrest of a suspect, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The county's animal control officers seized 26 animals from the home of the arrested man with more to come, according to a post by MCSO on Facebook.

These animals include dogs with puppies, cats with kittens and multiple chickens.

They were taken to the shelter, which already was at near capacity. They are being held there pending the outcome of the case.

Donations of wet dog and cat food, chicken feed and chicken enrichment toys are sought.

All of the animals received are in need of medical care, including vaccinations and preventatives.

These animals are not available for adoption but others are available.

Donations can be made on the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast website.

