Deputies: Man, 75, used dog to lure girl inside his home, molest her

A 75-year-old Stuart man is accused of using his pets to lure children to his home, where he exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl last year, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Alberto Nunez-Arias was arrested Wednesday on one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Nunez-Arias lives alone at the home on Madrid Street with a bunch of dogs.

