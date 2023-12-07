Martin County looks to expand public transit amid ridership increase

Martin County is looking to expand its public transit system to keep up with growth on the Treasure Coast and the cost of living.

"Folks really realized what an expense their car is and do they really want to keep it," Beth Beltran, the administrator for Martin County's Metropolitan Planning Organization, told WPTV.

Beltran said the price of owning and maintaining a car, coupled with the increase in commuters in Martin and St. Lucie counties, is spiking ridership throughout the county.

"And it's not just retirees," Beltran said. "It's folks of all ages, and a lot of folks aren't interested in owning a car anymore."

Beltran said the increase in ridership is forcing the MPO to readjust its public transit system. Right now, the system does not serve Jensen Beach or Palm City, partially because there hasn't historically been as much of a need. Now, that's starting to change.

"We really have heard a lot about what their needs are with transit and how that's changed over time," Beltran said.

Stuart resident Aimee Blinke is one of the many who no longer keeps a car due to the cost of living. She relies on public transit.

Aimee Blinke prepares to board a Marty bus in Stuart because she can no longer afford to keep a car.

"With the price of gas and everything going up and especially the cost of housing, something has to give somewhere," Blinke said. "I mean, that's just math."

Blinke spoke to WPTV as she was waiting for the Marty bus on the side of U.S. Highway 1 in Stuart. She said she'd like to see the service expand.

"I'd actually like to see it run on the weekends," Blinke said.

The MPO is planning to come up with a transit development plan and is asking the public to weigh in during a series of public meetings.

Its first public meeting was Wednesday at Lamar Howard Park. Several more public meetings will be held throughout the county through January. To view the schedule, click here.

You can submit your feedback online here if you can't attend in person.

