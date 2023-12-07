Newlyweds killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver

CROWLEY, Texas (WFAA) - A newlywed pair of former Marines were killed in a wrong-way crash shortly after moving to Texas to build a life together, their family says.

Newlyweds 35-year-old Kristen Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Huddleston were identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the couple killed in a wrong-way crash in Fort Worth shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officials believe a vehicle driven by an allegedly intoxicated man was traveling in the wrong lanes on Chisholm Trail Parkway when it collided with the Huddlestons’ SUV, killing the couple.

The Huddlestons both had children and were both former Marines. They were on their way home from attending a reunion with other former Marines on the night of the accident, according to Kristen Huddleston’s father, Rafael Ortiz.

“It’s hard. It still doesn’t seem real. I just spoke to her four, five hours before,” Ortiz said. “You never think it’s going to be you. You should never have to bury your children.”

Ortiz described his daughter and son-in-law as soulmates with witty personalities. The couple had recently moved to Texas to live closer to him and to build a life together.

“Their love was unmatched. They were happy. That’s the happiest I’ve seen my daughter as an adult,” Ortiz said. They’re still happy together. Couldn’t separate them.”

Ortiz added that Kristen Huddleston was a caring mom to her two daughters and a dedicated goal-setter. She was in school, working toward becoming a therapist and helping other former Marines make the transition to civilian life.

“She had so much upside. She had so many dreams, so many aspirations,” Ortiz said. “That growing process was great to see, and it was snatched away.”

Jared Huddleston’s friends have launched a GoFundMe to support the couple’s family, according to Ortiz.

The suspected driver of the wrong-way vehicle was identified by police as 27-year-old Andrew Adamson. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and is now in police custody. Detectives are filing the case with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

