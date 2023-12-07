Veteran's home decorated with energy-efficient lights in surprise

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
An Army veteran received an electrifying surprise Tuesday night.

Florida Power & Light with help from One Life to Live Foundation provided Sandra Antor and her family with energy-efficient holiday decorations and presents. Her brother helped arrange the surprise.

FPL volunteers decorated her front yard with LEDs, solar-powered lights and other energy-efficient decor.

Antor served more than three years as a lieutenant commander for the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She now is a night nurse and takes care of her mother fulltime.

"It's quite an honor to be chosen," she said in a video release provided by FPL. "I'm grateful, grateful, truly grateful and blessed."

It is the 16th consecutive year of FPL's holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their service.

