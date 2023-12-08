Driver escapes fuel truck explosion, inferno on Florida's Turnpike

A fuel tanker truck crashed, exploded, and erupted in flames on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach on Friday morning, shutting down all lanes of the highway and causing major traffic backups for miles.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fiery wreck happened on the Hypoluxo Road overpass, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, shortly before 6 a.m.

The tanker was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and amazingly, the driver escaped with no injuries.

"The impact of the crash split the tanker open and the fuel was actively burning, sending a large plume of black smoke that could be seen from far away," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a written news release.

Fire officials said the semi truck was carrying approximately 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 7,500 gallons of gasoline.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the truck engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes, and fuel leaking from the vehicle and trailing down both sides of the Turnpike.

All lanes of the highway were shut down for close to two hours on Friday morning.

As of 11 a.m., two southbound lanes and one northbound lane are back open, and most of the debris has been cleared away.

Firefighters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were on the highway, spraying down the tanker with a combination of water and foam, according to WPTV Chopper 5 aerial reporter Johann Hoffend.

"This flame is evil. It is just as mean as they get," Hoffend said in a live report.

Chopper 5 video showed the fire was completely put out just before 7:30 a.m., with the wreckage covered in white foam.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Special Operations Team, which specializes in hazmat emergencies and technical rescues, took command of the scene and led the fire fight, building a dam to contain the fuel and keep the flames from spreading further.

Fire Rescue had 18 vehicles and dozens of firefighters battling the blaze.

Tanker fire 🔥 photos. Check other platforms for full report. pic.twitter.com/svT3JoZGX0 — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 8, 2023

Florida's Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation will be on scene assessing the damage.

Drivers are being told to expect delays on the Turnpike throughout the day between Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach.

Several residents who live in the Isola Bella community in the area of U.S. 441 and Hypoluxo Road said on our WPTV Facebook page they heard a very loud explosion just before 6 a.m.

Photos of a fuel tanker fire on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach, taken in the Isola Bella community off Hypoluxo Road on Dec. 8, 2023.

