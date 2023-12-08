Fort Pierce man accused of robbing mail carriers in multiple counties

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Fort Pierce man is in custody after federal investigators said he was part of multiple armed robberies of mail carriers.

The Department of Justice said that Jamal Travon Brown Weathers, 23, of Fort Pierce was detained Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Weathers and two other suspects, Bernard Jerome Davis III and Jalen Dennis Elliott, committed armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange and Miami-Dade counties.

The robberies took place between Nov. 19, 2022, and Oct. 21, 2023.

Weathers is charged with participating in a conspiracy to commit a postal/U.S. property robbery, armed postal/U.S. property robbery, illegal theft/possession of a U.S. Postal Service arrow key and use or carrying a firearm during and in relation to or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

