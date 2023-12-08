FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 8, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - For Friday, we’ll have an onshore flow with the winds coming out of the southeast. That’s already bringing in much milder weather.

This afternoon, it’ll be seasonal with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s. We could see a spotty rain shower here and there. Otherwise we’re partly sunny.

For the weekend, an isolated shower on Saturday. Temperatures back into the 80s.

For Sunday, we’ll be tracking some late day storms. A front will approach the state as we head toward Sunday night.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It’s a bit humid, too.

We can’t rule out a stronger storm locally as we head toward Sunday evening and Sunday night.

