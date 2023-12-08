Fuel truck erupts in flames on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fuel tanker truck erupted in flames on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach on Friday morning, shutting down all lanes of the highway and causing major traffic backups for miles.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fire broke out between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

At least one southbound lane reopened near the crash site at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a fuel truck engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes, and fuel leaking from the vehicle and trailing down both sides of the Turnpike.

A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach...
A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach on Dec. 8, 2023.

Firefighters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were on the highway, spraying down the tanker with a combination of water and foam, according to WPTV Chopper 5 photojournalist Johann Hoffend.

"This flame is evil. It is just as mean as they get," Hoffend said in a live report.

Chopper 5 video showed the fire was completely put out just before 7:30 a.m., with the wreckage covered in white foam.

A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach...
A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach on Dec. 8, 2023.

The FHP said Turnpike closures run from Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach south to Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach.

Drivers going north and south are advised to take U.S. 441, Jog Road, Military Trail, or Interstate 95 as alternate routes.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Special Operations Team, which specializes in hazmat emergencies and technical rescues, is on scene.

Several residents who live in the Isola Bella community in the area of U.S. 441 and Hypoluxo Road said on our WPTV Facebook page they heard a very loud explosion just before 6 a.m.

Photos of a fuel tanker fire on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach, taken in the Isola...
Photos of a fuel tanker fire on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach, taken in the Isola Bella community off Hypoluxo Road on Dec. 8, 2023.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
5 lawsuits filed against builder Port St. Lucie Properties

Latest News

Vanilla Ice gives back to community through Winterfest
Frustration grows as Fellsmere's drainage woes mount following historic flooding
Palm Beach menorah lighting honors war hostages
Duke hires Penn State DC, ex-Miami coach Manny Diaz