LIVE: Fuel truck erupts in flames on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A fuel tanker truck has erupted in flames on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach on Friday morning, shutting down all lanes of the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fire is burning between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 shows a fuel truck engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes, and fuel leaking from from the vehicle and trailing down both sides of the Turnpike.

A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach...
A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach on Dec. 8, 2023.

Firefighters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are on the highway, spraying down the tanker with a combination of water and foam, according to WPTV Chopper 5 photojournalist Johann Hoffend.

Drivers going north and south are advised to take U.S. 441, Jog Road, Military Trail, or Interstate 95 as alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

