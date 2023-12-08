Same company involved in fiery Palm Beach County crash last year

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WPTV is learning more about the trucking company involved in Friday morning's fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike.

Another tanker from the same company, CWC Transportation, was involved in a large fire on Interstate 95 near Delray Beach last year.

The company's director of operations said the semi hit a concrete barrier, but the cause is still being investigated. The company noted that there is construction in the area, but it's unclear if that played a factor in the wreck.

The driver was not hurt and is OK.

The CWC representative said all of their drivers have Class A CDL licenses, which are required to drive a tanker.

The drivers go to trucking school before they are hired by CWC.

Separate crash in Delray Beach last year

Another CWC fuel tanker was involved in a similar crash that ended in a massive fire on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Oct. 25, 2022.

In that crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report, another vehicle hit the tanker, which caused it to hit the concrete traffic barrier and caused a light pole to fall onto I-95. The tanker ultimately caught fire in that wreck.

Five people were hurt, including three people who were treated for serious burns, in that crash. One driver later died from their wounds.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Driver escapes fuel truck explosion, inferno on Florida's Turnpike
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Florida’s unusual rainfall totals either too little or too much
Pollstar: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour first to gross more than $1 billion
What to know about driver who survived Turnpike inferno
Attorney for Tracy Ferriter withdraws, citing ‘irreconcilable difference’