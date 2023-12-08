Vanilla Ice gives back to community through Winterfest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A couple thousand folks are expected to come out to Wellington's Winterfest on Friday night, and WPTV is a proud sponsor.

WPTV anchor Hollani Davis will emcee the popular event, and iconic rapper Vanilla Ice, who lives in Wellington, will be the headline performer.

Davis caught up with the rapper earlier this week. Winterfest is his baby, brought to life years ago. It's how he gives back to the place where he and his wife and children call home.

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, wants to make sure folks know everyone is welcome at Winterfest.

"This is for all demographics. All families from zero to hero. Grandparents come out, put your dancing shoes on," Van Winkle said.

Winterfest has grown over the years. Friday night, there will be food, games, a place carved out for snowball fights, and ice skating.

Vanilla Ice will do a full concert, and there will be other music performers, too.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and you're encouraged to bring a new toy for the children's charity supported by Winterfest.

For more information, click here.

