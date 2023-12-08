What we're learning about driver who survived Turnpike inferno

WPTV is learning more about the driver who survived a dramatic fuel tanker crash and explosion on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach on Friday morning.

The director of operations for CWC Transportation told WPTV that the driver, who has not been identified, is walking and shaken up, but has no obvious signs of any serious injuries.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fiery wreck happened on the Hypoluxo Road overpass, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, shortly before 6 a.m.

Palm Beach County firefighters battle a fuel tanker fire on Florida's Turnpike, Dec. 8, 2023, west of Boynton Beach, Fla.

The company said the driver loaded up the semi truck with approximately 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 7,500 gallons of gasoline on Friday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale and was heading to a Lake Worth service station.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The director of operations said all CWC drivers have extensive driving credentials, they come from driving schools, and overall, they have stellar driving records, along with hazmat and tanker certifications.

The official said Friday's Turnpike emergency is a stark reminder of the potential dangers of the job, but the company will do whatever is needed to support this driver and see what can be learned from the case to help other drivers stay safe.

According to its website, CWC Transportation has its corporate headquarters in Medley, Florida, and delivers diesel, ethanol, and gasoline throughout the Sunshine State.

