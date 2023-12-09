Couple dead in shooting near West Palm Beach were newlyweds, family member says

A man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning near West Palm Beach have been identified by a family member as week-old newlyweds.

PBSO has not identified the victims and an unnamed person of interest is being interviewed, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

Several family and church members were outside the house in the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle, west of South Military Trail, near West Palm Beach.

A woman at the scene who said she is the victim's sister spoke to WPTV reporter Briana Nespral. She said her sister, 45, was married on her birthday last Saturday.

"She has never been as happy as she was now," the woman said.

At 8:36 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

A person of interest is no threat to the community, Barbera said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting as a double homicide. They are in the process of getting a search warrant to investigate further., Barbera said.

