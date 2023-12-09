Extremely rare white alligator born at Florida's Gatorland park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An extremely rare white leucistic alligator has been born at a Florida reptile park.

The 19.2-inch female slithered out of its shell and into the history books as one of a few known leucistic alligators, Gatorland Orlando said Thursday.

"This is beyond rare. It is absolutely extraordinary," Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, said in a statement.

The park is asking for the public's help in the naming the alligator, which is descended from a nest of leucistic alligators discovered in the swamps of Louisiana in 1987. The blue-eyed newborn is the first solid white alligator ever recorded to have descended from those original alligators. Of the seven remaining alligators from the nest, three are at Gatorland, McHugh said.

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. They differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, according to Gatorland.

Park visitors will be able to see the leucistic alligator and her normal-colored brother early next year.

"For now, however, we continue to keep them safe where we can closely monitor their health and growth," McHugh said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Driver escapes fuel truck explosion, inferno on Florida's Turnpike
Former Dwyer High School football player dies at 20
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Residents recount booming, 'scary' explosion on Florida's Turnpike
FILE - Actor Ryan O'Neal speaks at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, in...
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
16 suspects arrested in 18-month fentanyl, cocaine investigation
Same company involved in fiery Palm Beach County crash last year