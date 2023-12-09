Keiser advances to NAIA title game in football

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Keiser's football team advanced to the NAIA championship game for the second year in a row with a 28-21 victory over the College of Idaho on Saturday afternoon.

Seahawks fans were hoping to watch their Keiser team find their way back to Durham, North Carolina.

"We’ve been here at every game, every home game watching them," Keiser football fan George Landry said. "One game away from his national championship. At the start of the season, he said, it was national championship or the season didn’t pay off for him. So we are pretty excited for him.”

But that one win wouldn’t be easy to find.

The Seahawks were battling all afternoon but relied on their run game for their only three touchdowns of the day.

But the Keiser defense stepped up big time with several goal-line stops to give the Seahawks the win.

The title game will take place on Monday, Dec. 18.

The Seahawks will have a revenge match against Northwestern College as these two met last year when the Seahawks fell 35-25.

“I think overall these guys keep proving us right," Keiser head football coach Doug Socha said. "These guys work really hard, we have enough talent on our team. These guys keep proving us right.”

