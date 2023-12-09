Man, woman found dead in shooting near West Palm Beach

A man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 8:36 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle, west of South Military Trail, near West Palm Beach.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

A person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the community, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. Detectives are in the process of interviewing this person, Barbera said.



Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating as a double homicide. They are in the process of getting a search warrant to investigate further.

Scripps Only Content 2023