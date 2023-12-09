PBKC enters sports betting partnership with Seminole Tribe

The Palm Beach Kennel Club has entered a sports betting marketing partnership with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

On Thursday, the Seminole Tribe hosted a series of celebrations at their casinos in Broward County as craps, roulette and sports betting officially became an option for casino guests.

The tribe's online sports betting app is also now live for Floridians over the age of 21.

In the arrangement in Palm Beach County, PBKC will work with the Seminole Tribe and Hard Rock Bet staff to encourage sign-ups for the online sportsbook app.

PBKC is planning sports betting marketing campaigns, including pbkennelclub.com. For information you can also call 561-683-2222, ext. 0.

When you sign up with PBKC, you will receive the Hard Rock Bet sign-up bonus of a No Regret First Bet up to $100.

“PBKC is excited and honored to be a marketing partner with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is bringing sports betting to this great state," PBKC President Patrick J. Rooney, Jr. said in a news release. "Since 1932, PBKC has evolved into a multi-faceted betting experience and has been a safe bet for 91 years. The addition of sports betting at PBKC helps us stay relevant, successful and grow and therefore contribute to the Florida economy and community."

PBKC has more than 600 TVs throughout the facility featuring sporting events. The Paddock Restaurant has been renovated with all new HDTVs including jumbo screens and over 140 monitors.

Greyhounds are no longer racing the PBKC after Florida voters passed a constitutional referendum in 2018 banning the sport after Dec. 31, 2020.

Pari-mutual betting, poker, dining and entertainment still exist at the site at 1111 Congress Ave, near Palm Beach International Airport.

PBKC is under contract to be sold to a real estate firm that plans to redevelop the site into a massive mixed-use complex featuring up to 2,000 housing units. The betting operation will exist.

The three South Florida Tribe locations are: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

On Oct. 25, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away attempts to block the Gaming Compact from 2021 between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe said the state was guaranteed $2.5 billion in the first five years and an estimated $6 billion through 2030.

In 2021, the Seminole Tribe launched online sports betting app for 34 days before shutting down due to the legal challenges filed with the state Supreme Court.

