6-year-old reunites with firefighters who saved her life

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There was a very special reunion in Riviera Beach on Sunday afternoon.

A 6-year-old was reunited with firefighters who saved her life when she was just a baby.

In August 2017, Riviera Beach firefighters rescued Desire when she was just a newborn.

Now ready to say thank you to the crews that saved her life.

Girl meets Riviera Beach firefighters who saved her life.
Girl meets Riviera Beach firefighters who saved her life.

“I think it helps Desire start to heal and start to understand her beginnings so she can become the world changer we’re raising her to be,” Desire’s foster mother Quiana Frye said.

The fire ripped through the apartment in what’s now Azure Apartments on Martin Luther King Drive. She had just been born when her life was changed forever.

Desire and her family visited Fire Station 88 and got a tour of the facility, and got to ride firetrucks and spend some time with crew.

The men thanked her for staying strong and being a fighter, and Desire thanked them for saving her life just days after being born.

"We don’t get this opportunity," firefighter Jason Patton, who responded to that 2017 call, said. "Normally we make the rescue, make the grab, or on the EMS side, we bring someone back and we don’t get to have a conversation or follow up. Rewarding, I would also say. It’s an incredible moment to be able to shake this little girl’s hand.”

The fire department will also be paying for Desire’s Christmas gifts this year as another way to celebrate her bravery.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Man faces first-degree murder charges in shooting deaths of newlywed couple

Latest News

62-mile bike ride honors Dr. Joaquin Garcia, raises funds for school in name
One of the brightest stars in the night sky is about to be eclipsed
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
Habitat for Humanity seeking applications for 4 homes in Lake Worth Beach