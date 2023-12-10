62-mile bike ride honors Dr. Joaquin Garcia, raises funds for school in name

A special event honored a local man who pioneered in the world of education.

Dr. Joaquin Garcia was celebrated Sunday morning for his contributions to our local schools.

La Vuelta Palm Beach 2023 was a community event with the first long-distance bicycle ride to benefit the Palm Beach County School named in his honor, which opened this fall west of Lake Worth Beach. Dozens of people participated and went on a 30- or 62-mile ride.

Construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road in western Lake Worth, Dec. 8, 2022.PNG

Garcia has been described as a fierce advocate for education and dual language programs in Palm Beach County schools.

“He would be in complete awe,” Dr. Xavier Garcia with the Hispanic Education Coalition of the county and his spouse said “He would’ve been in disbelief this school is named after him. We’re grateful to the board member Marsha Andrews who suggested this school in her District 6 would be named after her friend and colleague Dr. Joaquin Garcia. He would be in awe, amazement and disbelief.”

