62-mile bike ride honors Dr. Joaquin Garcia, raises funds for school in name

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A special event honored a local man who pioneered in the world of education.

Dr. Joaquin Garcia was celebrated Sunday morning for his contributions to our local schools.

La Vuelta Palm Beach 2023 was a community event with the first long-distance bicycle ride to benefit the Palm Beach County School named in his honor, which opened this fall west of Lake Worth Beach. Dozens of people participated and went on a 30- or 62-mile ride.

Construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road in western Lake Worth,...
Construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road in western Lake Worth, Dec. 8, 2022.PNG

Garcia has been described as a fierce advocate for education and dual language programs in Palm Beach County schools.

“He would be in complete awe,” Dr. Xavier Garcia with the Hispanic Education Coalition of the county and his spouse said “He would’ve been in disbelief this school is named after him. We’re grateful to the board member Marsha Andrews who suggested this school in her District 6 would be named after her friend and colleague Dr. Joaquin Garcia. He would be in awe, amazement and disbelief.”

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Man faces first-degree murder charges in shooting deaths of newlywed couple

Latest News

6-year-old reunites with firefighters who saved her life
One of the brightest stars in the night sky is about to be eclipsed
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers
Habitat for Humanity seeking applications for 4 homes in Lake Worth Beach