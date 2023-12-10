Habitat for Humanity seeking applications for 4 homes in Lake Worth Beach

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is accepting applications for four new homes in Lake Worth Beach.

Applications will be accepted through Friday at 5 p.m. For more information, contact contact Kesley Mesalien, homeowner services manager at homeownerservices@habitatgreaterpbc.org

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to those who are interested in applying for one of the four affordable Habitat homes,” Thomason, Habitat’s president & CEO said. “These homes are made possible through our partnership with Lake Worth CRA. Three of these homes will be new constructions with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the fourth home will be a complete remodel with two bedrooms and one bathroom.”

Habitat for Humanity offers homeownership for families unable to qualify for a mortgage through traditional financing. Interested candidates must demonstrate the need for housing, the ability to repay a 30-year affordable mortgage and the willingness to partner with Habitat.

In 2022, veterans and their families applied for the Veteran Build home in Lake Worth.

In September, a young single mother had her dreams of home ownership fulfilled through the collaborative efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County and Florida Power & Light. The home was built in northern West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2023