King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Man faces first-degree murder charges in shooting deaths of newlywed couple

Latest News

62-mile bike ride honors Dr. Joaquin Garcia, raises funds for school in name
6-year-old reunites with firefighters who saved her life
One of the brightest stars in the night sky is about to be eclipsed
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says