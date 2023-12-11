18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff's Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

