'Dirty Dancing LIVE in Concert' happening Friday at Old School Square

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready to mambo your way down memory lane with "Dirty Dancing," which is coming to Old School Square.

"It's going to be basically the film playing on a giant screen in the back with dancers and singers performing the soundtrack in front of it," Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Director Marketing Suzanne Boyd said. "We're really excited. It's going to be such a cool show. It's only one stop happening in South Florida and that's here in Delray Beach.”

The classic film will be played on a full-sized cinema screen accompanied by a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. "Dirty Dancing" in concert promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the 80s classic.

"Events like Dirty Dancing LIVE, bring a new audience an opportunity for our community, our residents and visitors to a place and that maybe they've never been to before," Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Laura Simon said, "and then from there, they're going to discover our downtown.”

Tickets start at $29, gates open at 6 p.m. and it is a rain or shine event.

For more information about "Dirty Dancing LIVE in Concert," click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
Derek Glasscock was arrested in connection to a deadly single-car crash in Tempe, Arizona,...
Man accused of driving Ford Mustang more than 150 mph before crash that killed 2, police say

Latest News

Palm Beach Concours Annual Car Show
Palm Beach Concours Annual Car Show
There was a very special reunion in Riviera Beach on Sunday afternoon. A 6-year-old, Desire,...
6 year old reunites with firefighters in Riviera Beach
The Delray Beach Police Department said it is waiting for the analysis of DNA evidence to...
One month since deadly hit and run
Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and low 70s this Monday with cloudy skies and brisk winds.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 11, 2023