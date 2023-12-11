FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 11, 2023

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and low 70s this Monday with cloudy skies and brisk winds.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Cold front still passing through the area early Monday morning. The front will clear south of Palm Beach county by late morning and a northwest wind will drive down much cooler air.

Speaking of the wind, it will speed up and gusts could go as high as 30 mph this afternoon. This wind will be a chilly one, so sweater weather and wind breakers are recommended this afternoon and tonight to stay warm.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and low 70s this Monday with cloudy skies and brisk winds.

Partly cloudy Monday night and dipping temperatures. Chilly morning for your Tuesday with lows in the 50s with possible upper 40s inland, like in Okeechobee.

Milder and seasonable temps for Tuesday afternoon with more sun. Tuesday’s high in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and humidity return starting Wednesday but more widespread and heavy downpours are expected for Thursday and Friday as the cold front that passed through Monday morning lifts back northward as a warm front with more tropical moisture.

Flooding may be an issue during the end of the week, beacause of this weather setup.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Florida Lottery
Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
Derek Glasscock was arrested in connection to a deadly single-car crash in Tempe, Arizona,...
Man accused of driving Ford Mustang more than 150 mph before crash that killed 2, police say

Latest News

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and low 70s this Monday with cloudy skies and brisk winds.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 11, 2023
This afternoon, it’ll be seasonal with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s. We could...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 8, 2023
This afternoon, it’ll be seasonal with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s. We could...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 8, 2023
This afternoon will be a milder day. The winds will shift and we will have an easterly flow,...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 7, 2023