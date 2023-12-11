FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 11, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Cold front still passing through the area early Monday morning. The front will clear south of Palm Beach county by late morning and a northwest wind will drive down much cooler air.

Speaking of the wind, it will speed up and gusts could go as high as 30 mph this afternoon. This wind will be a chilly one, so sweater weather and wind breakers are recommended this afternoon and tonight to stay warm.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and low 70s this Monday with cloudy skies and brisk winds.

Partly cloudy Monday night and dipping temperatures. Chilly morning for your Tuesday with lows in the 50s with possible upper 40s inland, like in Okeechobee.

Milder and seasonable temps for Tuesday afternoon with more sun. Tuesday’s high in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and humidity return starting Wednesday but more widespread and heavy downpours are expected for Thursday and Friday as the cold front that passed through Monday morning lifts back northward as a warm front with more tropical moisture.

Flooding may be an issue during the end of the week, beacause of this weather setup.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.