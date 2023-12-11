Police: Cache of weapons, ammunition, drugs found after man fires AK-47 into air

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Fort Pierce man who fired an AK-47 into the air behind his home was arrested Saturday after several assault rifles, handguns, ammunition and drugs were found inside, police said.

Jesus Pozos Pozos, 21, faces several weapons and drug charges.

Fort Pierce police spokesman Larry Croom said detectives were patrolling near the 400 block of South 22nd Street when they heard multiple gunshots being fired.

While searching for any possible victims, detectives began knocking on doors at the home, but nobody answered, Croom said.

Fort Pierce police's drug and currency seizure. Dec. 6, 2023.png
Detectives returned with a search warrant, entered the home and discovered two AR-15 carbines, two AK-47 rifles, four handguns, one of which was stolen, a large number of loaded magazines and ammo, 4.5 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and about $59,000 in cash, Croom said.

Two suspects were home at the time, but Croom said police determined it was Pozos Pozos who shot into the air.

"This is another great example of the outstanding police work by the men and women of the Fort Pierce Police Department," Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said. "I am extremely proud of their efforts and the tireless work they put forth to keep the citizens of the beautiful city of Fort Pierce safe."

