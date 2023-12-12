400-pound pig given to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

A woman will get a chance to say goodbye to her pet pig, "Pork Chop," before he is given to a sanctuary. In the meantime, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will continue to have custody over the pig, as they have since they took the pig in November.

Judge Sarah Shullman presided over an emergency hearing Tuesday morning to discuss the future of the animal.

Ultimately, it was decided that Kelly Jacobson, who said she has owned the animal since the pig was 2 days old, would get one visit to animal control facilities to say goodbye to the animal before he is taken to one of the multiple rescue sanctuaries already interested in giving the animal a better life.

During the hearing, representatives from animal control pointed out Jacobson's prior cases, including DUIs, evictions and violation of animal control ordinances.

Jacobson maintained she just wants what's best for her animal, saying the pig was her emotional support animal. She also said she had called animal control every day and had shown up to the center several times a week but was never allowed to see her animal.

"I love this animal," she told the judge.

Judge Sarah Shullman presiding over "Pork Chop" hearing in West Palm Beach, Fla. courtroom on Dec. 12, 2023.

An officer and sergeant who interacted with Jacobson and "Pork Chop" during the process of taking him in said the animal was overweight, had long hooves and tusks, and was usually found left unsupervised.

Jacobson said the pig was overweight because he "would break into the fridge and steal beer."

She said she would do anything for the animal, even if that meant the county had control of the pig. She just wanted to be a part of the pig's life.

"I'd sleep on the floor with this animal," Jacobson said. "This animal is the only reason I'm still alive."

A sergeant who responded to a call dealing with the pig said Jacobson had no "explicit plan" of what to do with "Pork Chop."

Kelly Jacobson pleads her case during hearing over "Pork Chop" on Dec. 12, 2023.

Another officer said she had responded to a complaint about a pig and pit bull being loose in a parking lot in Riviera Beach in November 2022. That complaint was followed by one the very next day when someone complained there was a pig left unsupervised. At that point, officers said they told Jacobson her best bet was to surrender him.

Last month, there was another complaint about the pig. Jacobson had just gotten evicted and had no place to go with "Pork Chop."

Sgt. Maximilian Sharpe, who is a senior cruelty investigator with ACC, said the case was assigned to him and that Jacobson had never provided proof that she had taken care of prior violations, like overgrown hooves and ear mites.

He also said on Nov. 9, they responded to a home on Poinsettia Avenue in West Palm Beach. He said when they responded, they found "Pork Chop" was "severely overweight, he did not want to walk," and the only food he observed in the home was spaghetti and carry-out.

Jacobson said the spaghetti was hers, not the pig's.

Sgt. Maximilian Sharpe, a senior cruelty investigator with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, said Pork Chop’s case was assigned to him.

From there, ACC took custody of "Pork Chop."

Sharpe testified that the pig had more energy, was on a new diet, specific for pigs, and his hooves had been trimmed.

Jacobson was thankful.

"That's amazing," she said. "Thank you, animal people, because he needed help."

The county wanted to have full custody over the pig and for Jacobson to pay about $1,500 — the expense of caring for the pig.

Jacobson said she has been homeless for a month and has no way of paying for that. Shullman said she would see what options Jacobson had to pay that money back.

Officer E. Johnson of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control speaks during hearing in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Dec. 12, 2023.

Dr. Virginia Sayre is a veterinary at ACC who's been taking care of "Pork Chop."

She said since the pig has been under the custody of the center, he's received pain medication for arthritis, has lost 8 pounds and has been on antibiotics to fight several infections in his eyes and ears.

She said the way "Pork Chop" came into ACC's care, it seemed he had only ever been fed but not treated for anything else. She also said there's a possibility his eyes will be permanently damaged because of the infections in his eyes from being overweight and having his skin fold into his sight. She said this could've been prevented.

The county agreed to one last visit between "Pork Chop" and Jacobson before he is taken to a sanctuary that animal control has already vetted. Officers did not identify the sanctuary.

Sgt. A. McKeon of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control speaks during hearing in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Dec. 12, 2023.

"I don't care if you keep my pig, but I want to be a part of his life," Jacobson said. "Clearly, I have a problem and I need some help."

There's no word on when that visit will happen, but Jacobson is hoping for the soonest available option.

"I have his blankets. I have his pillows," she said. "I need to see him today."

At this point, it is up to the rescue organization that takes in "Pork Chop" whether Jacobson should be allowed to visit.

