Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2 of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep. (Source: KCTV)
By Grace Smith and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A family is mourning the sudden death of a beloved husband and father. Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2 of a heart attack while rocking his baby to sleep.

His wife, Alicia Snyder, and his children are trying to find hope, as they said he was their everything.

“He was our rock and our guidance. I was saying he was my compass,” Alicia Snyder said.

The family said Michael Snyder was goofy and loving and left a mark wherever he went. He was also an Air Force veteran, serving the country from 2003 to 2009.

With Christmas just weeks away, the family said it is impossible to imagine the holiday without him, as it was his favorite day.

“This year, we haven’t even put up our tree yet,” Alicia Snyder said. “I don’t know if I can do this. Like, I’m being honest. I don’t know if I can do this; this is really hard.”

Michael Snyder died doing what he loved to do, being a loving father.

“I want to be able to remember him as the biggest role model in my life, how silly he was, and how he was always there for me,” his daughter Merie said.

As for now, the family is trying to cling to hope, knowing that Michael Snyder is looking down on them.

“Today the sun was out and shining, and I’m like, ‘I got to get stuff done,’” Alicia Snyder said. “I drove her to school, and I was like, look, honey, Daddy is shining down on us today.”

There is a GoFundMe to help the Snyder family through this tough time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, middle, scores on a touchdown run in front of...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates with running back Raheem Mostert...
Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 14?

Latest News

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in...
First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book sells for large sum
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Brad Paisley, left, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley pose for a picture at The Toy Store, a free...
Brad Paisley, wife open free toy store for families in need during the holidays