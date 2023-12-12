Flying Nutcracker to soar high Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Get ready to be mesmerized at the The Flying Nutcracker.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker descended from the rafters and Shined a Light on the exhilarating performance that defies gravity and dazzles the senses.

Stuart-based Florida Aerial Dance & Circus Arts will take guests on an awe-inspiring gravity-defying journey set to the classic story of the Nutcracker.

The students will perform two shows at the Duncan Theatre on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. Tickets start at $19. For more information, click here.

