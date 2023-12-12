FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 12, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A chilly Tuesday morning with low temperatures in the 50s, but a nice warm up is expected for the afternoon.

Tuesday’s highs in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds.

A wind advisory is in effect for eastern Palm Beach County through Wednesday morning, but it will remain on the gusty side even into the weekend.

Afternoon highs in the upper 70s through the end of the week with more humidity and rain returning.

Passing stray showers in the forecast for Wednesday, but more widespread downpours are expected for Thursday and Friday due to a slow-moving warm front with more tropical moisture.

Flooding may be an issue with this weather setup because more scattered showers are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

All these days of showers and storms will total rain accumulations between two to four inches in Palm Beach County and one to three inches of rain for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, but locally higher amounts are possible.

By Sunday, an intensifying low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will drag deep, tropical moisture into Florida’s west coast, along with North and Central Florida.

As the bulk of the moisture and energy moves north of our area, drier weather is expected to return by Monday of next week.

