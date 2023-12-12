Giant sand-sculpted menorah in Juno Beach defaced with swastika

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A giant sand-sculpted menorah by the Juno Beach Pier has been destroyed and defaced with a swastika, according to Rabbi Lieb Ezagui with the Jewish Community Synagogue.

A beachgoer took a photo of the vandalism Tuesday morning and called police. She said it made her sick to her stomach.

Ezagui released the following statement:

"Today, our beautiful menorah was destroyed. While I am thankful for the 5 days it lasted and the thousands of people who enjoyed its art, love and message, I am sad, angry and not sure how to gather my thoughts that once again hate had its way in Palm Beach County. Our dream of hope and peace was shattered once again! The Menorah is our symbol of hope and resilience. Mr. hate: your actions may have targeted this symbol, but the resilience of the menorah and the Jewish community will shine brighter. We'll rebuild, and next year, another sandcastle menorah will stand tall."

The sand-sculpted menorah was built last week and the lighting took place last Thursday on the first night of Hanukah. More than 600 people attended the lighting.

The community is invited to the menorah site Wednesday evening. Residents are asked to bring their menorahs for a community lighting.

"Bring your menorah, and let's all light together," Ezagui said. "We will blind this dumb coward's actions with our unity and good deeds."

