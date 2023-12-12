Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.(MGN ONLINE)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of the nation’s employees say they are stressed at work, but a new survey finds that some jobs are more draining than others.

The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers - including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, film and video editors and retail sales supervisors.

The job with the highest stress score was a urologist.

Workers in unhealthy work environments reported higher rates of psychological distress that led to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health. That number is up a bit from 2021.

About three-quarters of workers said workplace stress affects their relationships.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor-trailer drivers have advice for others on road
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, middle, scores on a touchdown run in front of...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Woman, 21, faces charges in death of newborn at home west of Boca Raton
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates with running back Raheem Mostert...
Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 14?

Latest News

FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say
The Federal Reserve is meeting this week and investors are hoping the central bank will...
The Fed considers next move on interest rates
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel strikes across Gaza as the offensive leaves both it and the US increasingly isolated