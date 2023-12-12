Palm Beach County families react to school district grade dropping to B

Families in Palm Beach County are reacting to the news that the School District of Palm Beach County dropped a letter grade from an A to B, according to data released Monday by the Florida Department of Education.

It was the first time since 2018 the district didn't get an A.

"What’s important to my children’s education? That they get the education that they need," Xylyna Gauss, a mother of three children, 16, 13 and 9, who go to schools in the district, told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"I don’t judge my kids if they come home with a B not an A, cause it’s still good. As long as they’re not bringing no F’s in the house," Gauss said.

Her children's high school, middle school and elementary maintained their individual grades.



"So I believe the teachers are doing great, and the kids are more into school," Gauss said.

"We probably went down but we gonna go up this year" her daughter Zamiyah Gauss said. "We’re all focused and we want to go back to an A. so we’re going to do our best on the tests."

In the last 12 years that the district was graded, it got an A grade seven years and a B five years.

"We've heard around that public school around here outside of elementary school there are a lot of variables surrounding what you're going to get," Erin Hamerski, who has two children not in school yet, 3 and 1, said. "So we're not really quite sure so we would feel more comfortable going private school route."

Hamerski said her focus is on Christian values, class sizes, one one-on-one attention for her students, well-qualified teachers in the classroom.



"I think a B rating is still very very good so I think that is a good second option if we decide to go public instead of private," Hamerski said.

The grades are calculated by assessing students' test scores in English/language arts, math, science and social studies. The grade is based on performance on end-of-course tests, statewide tests and other exams.

The district earned 66% of the possible district grade points, representing an increase of 3% from the 2021-2022 school year.

The grades reflect the implementation of new state standards and a new state testing platform. The district retained its “High-Performing” School District status that is awarded for school and district grades, class size compliance and financial audit reports.

“The School District of Palm Beach County is proud of our students, teachers, staff, principals, and parents for all their hard work and dedication to learning," Superintendent Mike Burke said. "Together, we will build upon our strengths, address areas for growth, and rise to the challenge with a renewed sense of purpose and unwavering dedication to student success."

The district has 235 schools with an enrollment of 187,943.

Sixteen of the 67 school districts in Florida received an A, including Miam-Dade, which it has done every year since 2018. Broward's district has earned an B for the last nine years.

