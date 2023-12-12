Vero Beach City Council reaches decision in 'Twin Pairs' project

Vero Beach City Council finally reached a decision Tuesday on the controversial “Twin Pairs” project to repurpose State Road 60, voting 4-1 in favor of option four.

The "Twin Pairs" project originally proposed reducing both the east and westbound lanes of State Road 60 through downtown from three to two lanes, and adding more than 50 street parking spots.

During several public hearings the majority of residents opposed lane reduction and on-street parking, fearing it would bottleneck traffic.

Council members proposed four alternate options and option four, which passed Tuesday, will only reduce lanes westbound between 14th and 16th Avenues. It will not add on-street parking, which Vero Beach Mayor John Cotugno said is a compromise.

“I feel great, I think we made the right option, it was a compromise," Cotugno said. "I know we didn’t meet everybody’s expectation but that’s what compromise is all about."

Option four also includes shrinking lane widths from 12 to 10 feet, expanding bike lane width, reducing the speed limit and council members also added in decorative crosswalks.

